XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Shares Sold by Thornburg Investment Management Inc.

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,247 shares during the quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in XPO were worth $10,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of XPO during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in XPO in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in XPO by 25,800.0% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 259 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in XPO in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in XPO in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on XPO. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of XPO from $135.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of XPO from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of XPO from $144.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of XPO from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of XPO in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, XPO currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.29.

XPO stock opened at $102.90 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. XPO, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.80 and a 1 year high of $130.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.81. The firm has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a PE ratio of 50.44, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 2.11.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. XPO had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 32.49%. XPO’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that XPO, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

