Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Stock Holdings Lessened by Nelson Capital Management LLC

Nelson Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 630 shares during the period. Nelson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $2,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XYL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Xylem by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,048,996 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,207,683,000 after acquiring an additional 187,847 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB raised its stake in shares of Xylem by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,436,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $330,527,000 after purchasing an additional 25,308 shares in the last quarter. Mirova US LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 1,876,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $254,526,000 after buying an additional 36,013 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Xylem in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $198,207,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its holdings in Xylem by 1,503.7% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,649,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $188,685,000 after buying an additional 1,547,043 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of XYL stock opened at $129.87 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $133.99 and a 200-day moving average of $133.87. The firm has a market cap of $31.49 billion, a PE ratio of 46.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Xylem Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.59 and a 12 month high of $146.08.

Xylem Announces Dividend

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. Xylem’s payout ratio is presently 51.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Xylem from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Xylem from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Xylem in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Argus boosted their price target on Xylem from $146.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on shares of Xylem in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.54.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

