Y.D. More Investments Ltd Buys New Shares in Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC)

Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 148,691 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,451,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd owned 0.30% of Magic Software Enterprises at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 722.2% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 15,334 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 13,469 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Magic Software Enterprises in the first quarter worth approximately $593,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Magic Software Enterprises by 2,254.6% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 68,447 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 65,540 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 683,357 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,622,000 after acquiring an additional 11,010 shares in the last quarter. 24.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Magic Software Enterprises alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Magic Software Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st.

Magic Software Enterprises Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ MGIC opened at $10.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $521.92 million, a P/E ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 1.07. Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. has a 1 year low of $8.15 and a 1 year high of $12.99.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The software maker reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $136.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.10 million. Magic Software Enterprises had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 6.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Magic Software Enterprises Company Profile

(Free Report)

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, vertical software solutions, business process integration, information technologies (IT) outsourcing software services, and cloud based services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Magic Software Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magic Software Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.