Y.D. More Investments Ltd Grows Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Y.D. More Investments Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 272.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,104 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,784 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Oracle by 153.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 11,947 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after buying an additional 7,230 shares during the last quarter. Brio Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 2,942 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 3,951 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. acquired a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at about $359,000. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $290,000. 42.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Leon E. Panetta sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.89, for a total transaction of $2,068,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 58,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,010,030.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Leon E. Panetta sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.89, for a total transaction of $2,068,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 58,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,010,030.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 235,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.30, for a total transaction of $34,042,967.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,626,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $379,042,045.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,862,500 shares of company stock valued at $266,776,624 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ORCL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Oracle from $159.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Argus upped their price target on Oracle from $145.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.68.

Oracle Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $157.13 on Thursday. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $99.26 and a fifty-two week high of $160.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $139.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25. The firm has a market cap of $433.03 billion, a PE ratio of 42.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.01.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.06. Oracle had a return on equity of 223.01% and a net margin of 19.76%. The firm had revenue of $13.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.13%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

