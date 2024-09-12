Y.D. More Investments Ltd Has $1.08 Million Stock Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Y.D. More Investments Ltd increased its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,201 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd’s holdings in General Motors were worth $1,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $335,000. Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 46.1% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 47,929 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after buying an additional 15,121 shares during the period. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Motors in the 4th quarter valued at $329,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in General Motors by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 275,615 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $9,922,000 after buying an additional 49,729 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in General Motors by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,443,292 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $50,905,000 after buying an additional 76,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Get General Motors alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.11 per share, with a total value of $1,102,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 261,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,551,173.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other General Motors news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.11 per share, for a total transaction of $1,102,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 261,872 shares in the company, valued at $11,551,173.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rory Harvey sold 12,795 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total value of $627,210.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $417,307.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Stock Performance

NYSE:GM opened at $44.67 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $50.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.46, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.43. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $26.30 and a fifty-two week high of $50.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.92.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.39. General Motors had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The company had revenue of $47.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 9.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, June 11th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the auto manufacturer to buy up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on General Motors from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group lifted their price target on General Motors from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of General Motors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.27.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on GM

About General Motors

(Free Report)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.