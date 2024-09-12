Y.D. More Investments Ltd Has $723,000 Stock Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Y.D. More Investments Ltd boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 72.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,599 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 697 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 9,936 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,833,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at $279,000. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Moran Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $945,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the period. 71.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Up 0.9 %

GS opened at $471.17 on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $289.36 and a twelve month high of $517.26. The firm has a market cap of $151.94 billion, a PE ratio of 18.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $489.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $450.00.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The investment management company reported $8.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.52 by $0.10. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 9.36%. The firm had revenue of $12.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.60 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 35.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This is a boost from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.75. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is 46.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $464.00 to $472.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $485.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $504.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Seaport Res Ptn cut The Goldman Sachs Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $513.00 to $561.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $496.44.

Insider Transactions at The Goldman Sachs Group

In related news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.99, for a total value of $1,770,965.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,119,949.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.99, for a total transaction of $1,770,965.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,119,949.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas K. Montag sold 10,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.04, for a total value of $5,050,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,287,748. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

