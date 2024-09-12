Y.D. More Investments Ltd Increases Stock Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Y.D. More Investments Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 4,983.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 29,802 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $1,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steph & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 225.0% during the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 13 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 91.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $55.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $76.62 billion, a PE ratio of 59.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.85. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a one year low of $35.37 and a one year high of $69.26.

Insider Buying and Selling

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 44.01%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $12.65 EPS. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 17,394 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.68, for a total transaction of $951,103.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 358,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,591,844. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CMG. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.36.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

