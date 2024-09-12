Yubo International Biotech Limited (OTCMKTS:YBGJ) Short Interest Update

Yubo International Biotech Limited (OTCMKTS:YBGJ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the August 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Yubo International Biotech Stock Up 2.4 %

OTCMKTS YBGJ traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.42. 81,797 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,583. Yubo International Biotech has a one year low of $0.10 and a one year high of $1.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.22 and a 200-day moving average of $0.60.

About Yubo International Biotech

Yubo International Biotech Limited, through its subsidiaries, focuses on the research and development, and application of endometrial stem cells. It offers healthcare products for respiratory system, skincare products, hair care products, healthy beverages, and male and female personal care products; and stem cell related services, including cell testing and health management consulting services under the VIVCELL brand.

