Yubo International Biotech Limited (OTCMKTS:YBGJ) Short Interest Update

Yubo International Biotech Limited (OTCMKTS:YBGJ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the August 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Yubo International Biotech Stock Up 2.4 %
OTCMKTS YBGJ traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.42. 81,797 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,583. Yubo International Biotech has a one year low of $0.10 and a one year high of $1.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.22 and a 200-day moving average of $0.60.
About Yubo International Biotech
