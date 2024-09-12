Yum! Brands’ (YUM) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at TD Cowen

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at TD Cowen in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $156.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock. TD Cowen’s price target suggests a potential upside of 16.83% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on YUM. Evercore ISI downgraded Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $143.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Yum! Brands from $155.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Yum! Brands from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Yum! Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.00.

Yum! Brands Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE:YUM traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $133.53. 158,985 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,957,643. The firm has a market cap of $37.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.82. Yum! Brands has a 52 week low of $115.53 and a 52 week high of $143.20.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.02. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 21.96% and a negative return on equity of 18.90%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Yum! Brands will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

Yum! Brands announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Scott Catlett sold 8,234 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.79, for a total value of $1,134,562.86. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,017,818.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Scott Catlett sold 8,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.79, for a total transaction of $1,134,562.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,017,818.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 1,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.40, for a total transaction of $179,856.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $169,414.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,685 shares of company stock valued at $13,910,094 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 79.8% in the first quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 187 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in Yum! Brands by 165.7% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 186 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 270 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

