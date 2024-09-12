Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Stock Position Reduced by Barings LLC

Barings LLC lessened its stake in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 408,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,783 shares during the quarter. Barings LLC owned 0.10% of Yum China worth $12,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Yum China in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Yum China by 53.7% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum China during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Yum China by 3,107.1% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum China during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Macquarie upgraded shares of Yum China from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $37.40 in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.20.

Shares of NYSE YUMC opened at $34.04 on Thursday. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.50 and a 12 month high of $58.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $13.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.70.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.16%.

In other news, Director Robert Blaine Aiken, Jr. acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.74 per share, for a total transaction of $101,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $407,849.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Warton Wang bought 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.67 per share, with a total value of $128,279.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 25,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $867,547.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert Blaine Aiken, Jr. purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.74 per share, for a total transaction of $101,220.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 12,088 shares in the company, valued at $407,849.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 18,400 shares of company stock worth $619,671. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform to sell products; and offers online food deliver services.

