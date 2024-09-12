Zacks Research Weighs in on Keysight Technologies, Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NYSE:KEYS)

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Keysight Technologies in a report issued on Tuesday, September 10th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings per share of $1.36 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.40. The consensus estimate for Keysight Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $5.35 per share.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 18.24%. Keysight Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.04 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Keysight Technologies from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.40.

Shares of KEYS opened at $148.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.28, a PEG ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.99. Keysight Technologies has a twelve month low of $118.57 and a twelve month high of $162.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEYS. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 467,818 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $74,425,000 after buying an additional 25,654 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 102.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 698,336 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $111,099,000 after purchasing an additional 353,768 shares during the period. Swedbank AB boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 4,128,892 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $564,626,000 after buying an additional 151,446 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 47,971 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $7,632,000 after buying an additional 7,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Keysight Technologies by 14.6% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 47,393 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $7,411,000 after acquiring an additional 6,049 shares during the period. 84.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Keysight Technologies news, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.00, for a total value of $254,592.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,576,960. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Lisa M. Poole sold 440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total transaction of $60,038.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $533,928.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.00, for a total transaction of $254,592.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,576,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

