Zepp Health Stock Set to Reverse Split on Monday, September 16th (NYSE:ZEPP)

Zepp Health Co. (NYSE:ZEPP – Free Report)’s stock is scheduled to reverse split on the morning of Monday, September 16th. The 1-4 reverse split was announced on Friday, September 6th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Friday, September 13th.

Zepp Health Stock Up 2.7 %

NYSE:ZEPP opened at $0.81 on Thursday. Zepp Health has a 1-year low of $0.52 and a 1-year high of $2.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.66 and a 200 day moving average of $0.81. The firm has a market cap of $48.97 million, a PE ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Zepp Health (NYSE:ZEPP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. Zepp Health had a negative return on equity of 7.72% and a negative net margin of 10.60%. The business had revenue of $40.64 million during the quarter.

Separately, Fundamental Research set a $5.19 target price on shares of Zepp Health and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th.

Zepp Health Company Profile

Zepp Health Corporation operates as a smart wearable and health technology company worldwide. The company operates in two segments: Self-Branded Products and Others, and Xiaomi Wearable Products. It empowers users to live lives by optimizing health, fitness, and wellness journeys through its consumer brands, Amazfit, Zepp Clarity, and Zepp Aura.

