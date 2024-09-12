Zoomcar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZCAR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Zoomcar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZCAR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,470,000 shares, a growth of 148.4% from the August 15th total of 591,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,220,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Zoomcar

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Zoomcar stock. Clear Street LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoomcar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZCAR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Clear Street LLC owned 0.07% of Zoomcar as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 3.71% of the company’s stock.

Zoomcar Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ZCAR traded down $0.00 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,174,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,089,687. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.14 and its 200 day moving average is $0.37. Zoomcar has a 52 week low of $0.10 and a 52 week high of $14.75.

About Zoomcar

Zoomcar ( NASDAQ:ZCAR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.24 million during the quarter.

Zoomcar Holdings, Inc operates a marketplace for car sharing in India, Indonesia, and Egypt. The company connects hosts with guests, who choose from a selection of cars for use at affordable prices, promoting smart transportation solutions. Its platform offers vehicle searching and discovery, host and guest chat, vehicle and driver tracking, and ratings services.

