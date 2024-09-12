ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) Shares Bought by Barings LLC

Barings LLC increased its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Free Report) by 100.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 437,816 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 219,926 shares during the quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) were worth $9,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 437.9% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,889,745 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $123,331,000 after buying an additional 4,794,773 shares during the period. Aspex Management HK Ltd purchased a new position in ZTO Express (Cayman) in the fourth quarter valued at about $77,857,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 17,428,610 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $364,955,000 after purchasing an additional 3,140,733 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 250.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,190,658 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $89,177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,993,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 119.9% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,848,182 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $59,641,000 after buying an additional 1,552,885 shares during the last quarter. 41.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Macquarie downgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.20 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Bank of America upped their price objective on ZTO Express (Cayman) from $25.20 to $26.90 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.03.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Stock Up 0.8 %

ZTO Express (Cayman) stock opened at $21.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of -0.11. ZTO Express has a one year low of $15.90 and a one year high of $25.90.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. ZTO Express (Cayman)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.96%.

About ZTO Express (Cayman)

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight forwarding services; and delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Featured Stories

