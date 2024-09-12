Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) Short Interest Update

Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZURVY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, a drop of 79.4% from the August 15th total of 57,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 141,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, Bank of America raised shares of Zurich Insurance Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th.

Shares of Zurich Insurance Group stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $29.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,458. Zurich Insurance Group has a 1-year low of $22.21 and a 1-year high of $29.65. The company has a quick ratio of 22.20, a current ratio of 22.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.04.

Zurich Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Property & Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, Group Functions and Operations, and Non-Core Businesses segments.

