Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) Short Interest Update

Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZURVY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, a drop of 79.4% from the August 15th total of 57,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 141,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Bank of America raised shares of Zurich Insurance Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on ZURVY
Zurich Insurance Group Stock Performance
Zurich Insurance Group Company Profile
Zurich Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Property & Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, Group Functions and Operations, and Non-Core Businesses segments.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Zurich Insurance Group
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- 3 Leveraged ETFs to Multiply Returns
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- A Tale of Two Titans: Unveiling the Value in Baidu and JD.com
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- Is the AI-Capable iPhone 16 the Start of a Sales Super-Cycle?
Receive News & Ratings for Zurich Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zurich Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.