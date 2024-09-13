1,036 Shares in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Purchased by Sykon Capital LLC

Sykon Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,036 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. DDFG Inc increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. DDFG Inc now owns 1,065 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,763 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 13,511 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,165 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rollins Financial lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 120,416 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $29,921,000 after buying an additional 11,191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Insider Activity at Tesla

In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total transaction of $14,597,425.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at $18,696,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total transaction of $14,597,425.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at $18,696,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.77, for a total transaction of $65,865.69. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 67,491 shares in the company, valued at $14,967,479.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $229.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $734.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 2.29. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.80 and a 52 week high of $278.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $223.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $194.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $25.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.38 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 13.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Tesla from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Tesla from $222.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Tesla from $248.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $209.03.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Tesla

Tesla Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.