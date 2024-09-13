11,008 Shares in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) Purchased by Hardin Capital Partners LLC

Hardin Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 11,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 81,034,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,974,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545,001 shares in the last quarter. Crane Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 223.4% in the 1st quarter. Crane Advisory LLC now owns 1,491,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,711,000 after buying an additional 1,030,338 shares in the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC raised its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 244.8% in the 1st quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 984,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,293,000 after buying an additional 699,050 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 94.2% during the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 956,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,935,000 after acquiring an additional 464,177 shares during the period. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 30,183.0% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 240,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,809,000 after acquiring an additional 239,955 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHR stock opened at $50.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.88 and its 200 day moving average is $49.03. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $47.03 and a 12-month high of $50.91.

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

