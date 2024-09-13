11,417 Shares in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Bought by TradeLink Capital LLC

TradeLink Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $875,000. Pentair comprises 2.6% of TradeLink Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kodai Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pentair in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $173,280,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Pentair by 352.5% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,577,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $134,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228,635 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in Pentair in the first quarter valued at $97,083,000. AMF Tjanstepension AB bought a new position in shares of Pentair in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,096,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pentair by 138.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 834,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,655,000 after purchasing an additional 484,810 shares during the last quarter. 92.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PNR stock opened at $90.80 on Friday. Pentair plc has a 52 week low of $57.18 and a 52 week high of $90.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $15.03 billion, a PE ratio of 24.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.20.

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Pentair had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 20.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pentair plc will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PNR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Pentair from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Pentair from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Pentair from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Pentair from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.87.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

