11,520 Shares in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Bought by Nicholas Investment Partners LP

Nicholas Investment Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,046,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. 95.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $106.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Cfra reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.00.

Ingersoll Rand Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of IR stock opened at $89.86 on Friday. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.20 and a 12-month high of $101.30. The company has a market capitalization of $36.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $92.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 13.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Research analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ingersoll Rand Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.98%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 15,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.74, for a total value of $1,380,290.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,543,473.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.51, for a total transaction of $4,625,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100,367 shares in the company, valued at $9,284,951.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 15,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.74, for a total transaction of $1,380,290.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,543,473.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 77,510 shares of company stock valued at $7,108,005. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Profile

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

Further Reading

