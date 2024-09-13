11,854 Shares in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Purchased by Qsemble Capital Management LP

Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,060,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ED. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter worth about $243,511,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 302.3% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 709,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,396,000 after acquiring an additional 532,893 shares in the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 243.2% in the second quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 497,982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,564,000 after acquiring an additional 352,903 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the first quarter worth about $30,515,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 101.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 606,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,242,000 after acquiring an additional 305,291 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on ED. Bank of America boosted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.65.

Shares of ED stock opened at $103.38 on Friday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.46 and a 12-month high of $105.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 12.03%. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.72%.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

