15,701 Shares in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Bought by Qsemble Capital Management LP

Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,701 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,711,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Five Below by 6.1% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,041 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,511,000 after buying an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Five Below by 54.8% in the second quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 17,730 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after buying an additional 6,276 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Five Below in the second quarter valued at $111,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its stake in Five Below by 6.7% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 51,542 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,617,000 after buying an additional 3,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC bought a new stake in Five Below in the second quarter valued at $321,000.

Five Below Stock Up 3.3 %

NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $92.53 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.18. The firm has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.39, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.21. Five Below, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.87 and a 52-week high of $216.18.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on FIVE. Citigroup cut their target price on Five Below from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Five Below from $120.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Loop Capital cut their target price on Five Below from $190.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 7th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Five Below from $120.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Five Below from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $160.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.63.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

