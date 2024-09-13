20,701 Shares in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) Bought by Hardin Capital Partners LLC

Hardin Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 20,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CEF. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 4,761.9% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the second quarter worth about $137,000. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $139,000. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Trading Up 2.6 %

CEF opened at $23.75 on Friday. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a 1 year low of $16.73 and a 1 year high of $23.75.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Company Profile

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as a closed-ended investment fund/investment trust. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

