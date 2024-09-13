21,285 Shares in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY) Bought by Eagle Strategies LLC

Eagle Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 21,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 81.7% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 164.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,621 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $244,000.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:PEY opened at $21.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 0.87. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1-year low of $17.94 and a 1-year high of $21.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.32.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were given a $0.076 dividend. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th.

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

