2,199 Shares in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Purchased by Y.D. More Investments Ltd

Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American National Bank acquired a new position in Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Vima LLC acquired a new position in Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Realty Income by 444.4% during the second quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Realty Income during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Realty Income by 69.6% in the 1st quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. 70.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total value of $303,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,467.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Realty Income stock opened at $62.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $54.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Realty Income Co. has a 52-week low of $45.03 and a 52-week high of $63.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.26.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Realty Income had a net margin of 17.89% and a return on equity of 3.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a oct 24 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.2635 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5%. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous oct 24 dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 291.67%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on O. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Realty Income from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. KeyCorp began coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Wedbush began coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Realty Income from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Realty Income from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.38.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

