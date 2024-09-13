22nd Century Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:XXII) CEO Lawrence Firestone Buys 39,000 Shares

22nd Century Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:XXII – Get Free Report) CEO Lawrence Firestone bought 39,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.27 per share, for a total transaction of $10,530.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,647.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

22nd Century Group Trading Down 5.2 %

NASDAQ XXII opened at $0.27 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.11. 22nd Century Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.26 and a twelve month high of $23.20.

22nd Century Group (NASDAQ:XXII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter. 22nd Century Group had a negative return on equity of 380.39% and a negative net margin of 275.12%. The company had revenue of $7.95 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on 22nd Century Group in a research note on Sunday, September 8th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in 22nd Century Group stock. Anson Funds Management LP increased its holdings in shares of 22nd Century Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:XXII – Free Report) by 106.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,577,814 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,399,323 shares during the quarter. Anson Funds Management LP owned 83.28% of 22nd Century Group worth $789,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 18.06% of the company’s stock.

About 22nd Century Group

22nd Century Group, Inc, a tobacco products company, engages in the sale and distribution of its own proprietary new reduced nicotine tobacco products. The company offers reduced nicotine content tobacco plants and very low nicotine combustible cigarette products. It also provides contract manufacturing services for conventional combustible tobacco products for third-party brands.

