25,610 Shares in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Acquired by CoreCap Advisors LLC

CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 25,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,798,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in MetLife during the 4th quarter valued at about $558,460,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of MetLife by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,622,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,418,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974,268 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of MetLife during the 1st quarter worth approximately $131,456,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in MetLife by 7,837.0% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,129,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,250,000 after buying an additional 1,115,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MetLife by 29.7% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,120,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,133,000 after acquiring an additional 485,811 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MET stock opened at $75.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. MetLife, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.91 and a fifty-two week high of $79.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.22. The stock has a market cap of $52.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.04.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.15. MetLife had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 21.41%. The business had revenue of $17.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th were given a $0.545 dividend. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 6th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.91%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MET shares. Argus boosted their target price on shares of MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of MetLife from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays started coverage on shares of MetLife in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on MetLife from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on MetLife from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.54.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

