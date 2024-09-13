3,300 Shares in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Purchased by TradeLink Capital LLC

TradeLink Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PCAR. Jump Financial LLC increased its position in PACCAR by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 3,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 16,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of PACCAR by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after buying an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new position in shares of PACCAR in the 4th quarter valued at about $280,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in PACCAR by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 50,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

Get PACCAR alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on PACCAR from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on PACCAR from $109.00 to $99.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of PACCAR in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of PACCAR from $106.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.73.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 27,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.70, for a total transaction of $2,747,215.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,066,583.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Price Performance

Shares of PCAR stock opened at $95.07 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.81. The company has a market capitalization of $49.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.91. PACCAR Inc has a one year low of $80.94 and a one year high of $125.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.54.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.14 by ($0.01). PACCAR had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 29.87%. The business had revenue of $8.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

PACCAR Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.45%.

PACCAR Company Profile

(Free Report)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.