50,517 Shares in FT VST NDQ CON BUF- APR (NYSEARCA:QCAP) Bought by Luken Investment Analytics LLC

Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in shares of FT VST NDQ CON BUF- APR (NYSEARCA:QCAP – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 50,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,068,000. FT VST NDQ CON BUF- APR accounts for approximately 0.5% of Luken Investment Analytics LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Luken Investment Analytics LLC owned approximately 0.09% of FT VST NDQ CON BUF- APR as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Integrity Financial Corp WA acquired a new position in FT VST NDQ CON BUF- APR during the second quarter worth approximately $105,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FT VST NDQ CON BUF- APR during the second quarter worth approximately $218,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FT VST NDQ CON BUF- APR in the 2nd quarter valued at $233,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in FT VST NDQ CON BUF- APR in the 2nd quarter valued at $430,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in FT VST NDQ CON BUF- APR during the 2nd quarter worth $784,000.

FT VST NDQ CON BUF- APR Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of FT VST NDQ CON BUF- APR stock opened at $21.30 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.13. FT VST NDQ CON BUF- APR has a 1 year low of $19.92 and a 1 year high of $21.42.

About FT VST NDQ CON BUF- APR

The FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Conservative Buffer ETF (QCAP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on QQQ ETF over a specific holding period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral. QCAP was launched on Apr 19, 2024 and is issued by First Trust.

