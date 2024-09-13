516,924 Shares in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Bought by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 516,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,537,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSN. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the first quarter worth $42,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 42.0% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Tyson Foods in the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TSN has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Tyson Foods from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.44.

Tyson Foods Trading Up 0.0 %

TSN opened at $61.66 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.99. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.94 and a fifty-two week high of $66.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.22. Tyson Foods had a positive return on equity of 4.97% and a negative net margin of 0.01%. The company had revenue of $13.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. Tyson Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently -110.11%.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

