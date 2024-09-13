55,750 Shares in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN) Bought by RS Crum Inc.

RS Crum Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 55,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 5.2% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 762,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,565,000 after buying an additional 37,839 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 344,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,472,000 after acquiring an additional 53,480 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 288,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,068,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 103,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 10,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LifePro Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $600,000.

Shares of PFN stock opened at $7.46 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.24 and its 200 day moving average is $7.30. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II has a twelve month low of $5.93 and a twelve month high of $7.58.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.0718 dividend. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

