60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SXTP) Earns Neutral Rating from HC Wainwright

60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SXTP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports.

60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 3.7 %

60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.41. The stock had a trading volume of 61,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,924. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 million, a P/E ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 4.61. 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.03 and a 12-month high of $18.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.26.

60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SXTP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($4.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.79) by ($1.44). The business had revenue of $0.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.11 million. On average, research analysts expect that 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals will post -5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals

60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for the prevention and treatment of infectious diseases in the United States. The company offers Arakoda for malaria preventative treatment. It also engages in the development of Tafenoquine (Arakoda regimen) that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for COVID-19 indications; Tafenoquine, which is in phase IIA clinical trials for babesiosis, fungal pneumonias, and candidiasis disease; and Celgosivir for respiratory viruses and dengue.

