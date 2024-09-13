A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, StockNewsAPI reports. The brokerage issued an underweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Separately, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a report on Monday, July 15th. They set a peer perform rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a consensus rating of Hold.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S Stock Up 2.3 %

AMKBY opened at $7.46 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.41. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a twelve month low of $6.26 and a twelve month high of $10.53. The firm has a market cap of $27.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.17.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The transportation company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 1.62%. The firm had revenue of $12.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.13 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transport and logistics business in Denmark and internationally. It operates through Ocean, Logistics & Services, Terminals, and Towage & Maritime Services segments. The Ocean segment is involved in container shipping activities, including demurrage and detention, terminal handling, documentation and container services, and container storage, as well as transshipment hubs.

