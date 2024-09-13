Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Purchased by Main Street Financial Solutions LLC

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,137 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 7,556 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,322 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,525 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 111,176 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $12,252,000 after purchasing an additional 3,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 7,030 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of ABT opened at $116.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $203.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $108.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.74. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $89.67 and a 12-month high of $121.64.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $10.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.37 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 20.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ABT. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $119.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Edward Jones cut shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.80.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

