Abbrea Capital LLC Cuts Stock Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Abbrea Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 61 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. American Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in ASML in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASML in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASML during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ASML in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in ASML during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

ASML stock opened at $800.17 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $903.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $946.34. ASML Holding has a 12-month low of $563.99 and a 12-month high of $1,110.09. The company has a market capitalization of $315.74 billion, a PE ratio of 40.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.14. ASML had a net margin of 26.50% and a return on equity of 49.93%. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 20.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 29th were paid a $1.8732 dividend. This is a boost from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $7.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 29th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.50%.

ASML has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of ASML from $1,150.00 to $1,185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on ASML from $1,172.00 to $1,202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on ASML from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays upgraded ASML from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,147.80.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

