Abbrea Capital LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Abbrea Capital LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,176 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 54.9% in the fourth quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 54,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,825,000 after purchasing an additional 19,359 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL now owns 35,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,144,000 after buying an additional 2,587 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 127,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,248,000 after buying an additional 11,473 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Asset Allocation Strategies LLC grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC now owns 10,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $907,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of VNQ stock opened at $97.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $38.42 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $70.61 and a 1 year high of $97.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.16.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.