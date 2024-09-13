Abbrea Capital LLC Has $748,000 Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Abbrea Capital LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,601 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 67 shares during the quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HTLF Bank raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.7% in the second quarter. HTLF Bank now owns 565 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 2.5% during the second quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 827 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Sachetta LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 50.0% during the second quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Goldstein Advisors LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 1.2% during the second quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC now owns 1,731 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $809,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Hudock Inc. grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 1.3% during the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,760 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on LMT. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $503.00 to $599.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $480.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Melius Research upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $483.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $553.43.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

LMT stock opened at $568.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $532.73 and a 200-day moving average of $482.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $393.77 and a 12 month high of $578.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.47.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.66. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 95.03%. The company had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.73 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a $3.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.10%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Timothy S. Cahill sold 3,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.36, for a total value of $2,048,556.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,574,850.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

See Also

