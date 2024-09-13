Abbrea Capital LLC Lowers Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Abbrea Capital LLC decreased its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,978 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 439 shares during the quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $4,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Home Depot by 44.6% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 926,593 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $316,558,000 after acquiring an additional 285,968 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 2.7% in the second quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 2,058 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Financial Alternatives Inc lifted its stake in Home Depot by 5.5% in the second quarter. Financial Alternatives Inc now owns 6,124 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,108,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Home Depot by 3.0% in the second quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 2,951 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vest Financial LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 4.8% in the second quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 1,697 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of HD opened at $374.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $371.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $360.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $354.18. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.26 and a 1 year high of $396.87.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $43.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.57 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 681.27%. Home Depot’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.65 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $426.00 price target for the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $377.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Daiwa America upgraded shares of Home Depot to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $395.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $387.79.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

