Abbrea Capital LLC Sells 1,735 Shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI)

Abbrea Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,735 shares during the quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC owned approximately 0.12% of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF worth $1,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CWI. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Joseph Group Capital Management lifted its position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management now owns 1,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 3,121.3% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 249,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 241,336 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF alerts:

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of CWI stock opened at $29.23 on Friday. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $23.78 and a 1 year high of $29.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.83 and its 200-day moving average is $28.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 0.87.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.