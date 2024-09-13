Abbrea Capital LLC Sells 3,002 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Abbrea Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,002 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $5,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GLD. Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 116.1% during the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 23,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,412,000 after buying an additional 12,396 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 628.7% in the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 2,892 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 1,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 111,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,302,000 after purchasing an additional 32,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 46.6% in the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 2,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $236.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $226.74 and its 200-day moving average is $216.85. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $168.30 and a 52-week high of $236.45.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

