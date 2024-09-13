Abbrea Capital LLC Sells 491 Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Abbrea Capital LLC trimmed its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 491 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 100 ETF accounts for 4.3% of Abbrea Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Abbrea Capital LLC owned about 0.26% of iShares S&P 100 ETF worth $32,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OEF. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 3,818.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,919,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,600,000 after purchasing an additional 3,819,575 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the first quarter valued at $306,111,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $545,000. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $44,975,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 643,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,852,000 after purchasing an additional 144,708 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 100 ETF stock opened at $269.84 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $265.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $255.16. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $193.00 and a 52 week high of $275.57. The firm has a market cap of $13.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 1.04.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

