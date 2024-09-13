Abbrea Capital LLC Trims Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Abbrea Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 54,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 780 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises about 1.2% of Abbrea Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $8,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PEP. Norges Bank acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $2,686,139,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 67.2% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 4,560,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,047,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832,385 shares during the period. PineStone Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 125.2% during the second quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,740,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,003,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523,631 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,954,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,520,909,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345,065 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 429.3% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,454,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179,922 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their target price on PepsiCo from $179.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on PepsiCo from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on PepsiCo from $184.00 to $182.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $183.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.53.
PepsiCo Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $177.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $243.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.73, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.83. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $155.83 and a one year high of $183.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.37.
PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.12. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.37% and a net margin of 10.34%. The business had revenue of $22.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
PepsiCo Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a $1.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 78.66%.
About PepsiCo
PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.
