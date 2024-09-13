Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on shares of Abeona Therapeutics from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th.

Get Abeona Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on ABEO

Abeona Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of ABEO stock opened at $5.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $228.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 1.53. Abeona Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.05 and a 52-week high of $9.01. The company has a quick ratio of 7.48, a current ratio of 7.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.16 and its 200 day moving average is $5.54.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.42). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Abeona Therapeutics will post -1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Abeona Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Abeona Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $91,000. Western Standard LLC increased its position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 68.5% in the 1st quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 1,361,489 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,871,000 after acquiring an additional 553,377 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Abeona Therapeutics by 581.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 503,293 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,134,000 after acquiring an additional 429,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Abeona Therapeutics by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 121,453 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 2,434 shares during the period. 80.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Abeona Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Abeona Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abeona Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.