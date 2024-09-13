ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) Given New $55.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Free Report) had its price target increased by Truist Financial from $49.00 to $55.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on ABM. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of ABM Industries from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on ABM Industries from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded ABM Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

Get ABM Industries alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on ABM Industries

ABM Industries Stock Performance

NYSE:ABM opened at $49.36 on Monday. ABM Industries has a twelve month low of $38.48 and a twelve month high of $59.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 1.14.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 6th. The business services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. ABM Industries had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 12.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that ABM Industries will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ABM Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. ABM Industries’s payout ratio is currently 23.56%.

Insider Transactions at ABM Industries

In other ABM Industries news, CEO Scott B. Salmirs sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.90, for a total value of $1,222,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 378,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,503,319.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other ABM Industries news, CEO Scott B. Salmirs sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.90, for a total transaction of $1,222,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 378,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,503,319.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott B. Salmirs sold 11,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.08, for a total transaction of $646,418.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 366,655 shares in the company, valued at $20,195,357.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 78,778 shares of company stock worth $4,039,248. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of ABM Industries

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABM. BOKF NA acquired a new position in shares of ABM Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its stake in ABM Industries by 250.0% during the second quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in ABM Industries by 2,102.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in ABM Industries by 37.5% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ABM Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. 91.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ABM Industries

(Get Free Report)

ABM Industries Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of integrated facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Manufacturing & Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ABM Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABM Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.