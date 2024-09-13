Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (AGD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 on September 30th

Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 11th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd.

Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund Price Performance

Shares of AGD opened at $10.20 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.72. Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund has a 1-year low of $8.20 and a 1-year high of $10.42.

Get Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund alerts:

Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Alpine Woods Capital Investors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in growth and value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

Receive News & Ratings for Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.