Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (AGD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 on September 30th

Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 11th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd.
Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund Price Performance
Shares of AGD opened at $10.20 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.72. Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund has a 1-year low of $8.20 and a 1-year high of $10.42.
Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund Company Profile
