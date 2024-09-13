Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $10.00

Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.00 and traded as high as $10.12. Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund shares last traded at $10.12, with a volume of 65,220 shares traded.

Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund Trading Up 0.4 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.03 and a 200-day moving average of $9.73.

Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.89%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund

Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $103,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund during the second quarter valued at about $186,000. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd raised its holdings in Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund by 64.4% during the fourth quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 13,900 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $412,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund in the second quarter worth about $452,000.

Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Alpine Woods Capital Investors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in growth and value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

