Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $10.00

Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.00 and traded as high as $10.12. Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund shares last traded at $10.12, with a volume of 65,220 shares traded.
The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.03 and a 200-day moving average of $9.73.
Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.89%.
Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund Company Profile
Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Alpine Woods Capital Investors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in growth and value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.
