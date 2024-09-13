Abrdn World Healthcare Fund (THW) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12 on September 30th

Abrdn World Healthcare Fund (NYSE:THW – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.1167 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 23rd.

Abrdn World Healthcare Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1,307.9% annually over the last three years.

Abrdn World Healthcare Fund Stock Performance

Abrdn World Healthcare Fund stock opened at $13.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.11 and a 200-day moving average of $12.94. Abrdn World Healthcare Fund has a one year low of $9.76 and a one year high of $13.36.

About Abrdn World Healthcare Fund

Tekla World Healthcare Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector. For its fixed income portion, the fund primarily invests in corporate debt securities.

