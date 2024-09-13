Acala Token (ACA) Hits Market Capitalization of $66.85 Million

Acala Token (ACA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. During the last week, Acala Token has traded up 11.7% against the dollar. One Acala Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0619 or 0.00000103 BTC on popular exchanges. Acala Token has a market capitalization of $66.85 million and approximately $4.53 million worth of Acala Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Acala Token Profile

ACA is a coin. Its launch date was January 21st, 2020. Acala Token’s total supply is 1,124,999,995 coins and its circulating supply is 1,079,999,995 coins. Acala Token’s official website is acala.network. Acala Token’s official message board is medium.com/acalanetwork. Acala Token’s official Twitter account is @acalanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Acala Token is https://reddit.com/r/acalanetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Acala Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Acala Token (ACA) is a cryptocurrency . Acala Token has a current supply of 1,124,999,995 with 1,079,999,995 in circulation. The last known price of Acala Token is 0.05892291 USD and is down -3.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 57 active market(s) with $4,292,587.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://acala.network/.”

