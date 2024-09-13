Achmea Investment Management B.V. Boosts Holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 15.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,182 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,452 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Gartner were worth $11,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gartner by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,974,760 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,277,999,000 after purchasing an additional 60,786 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gartner by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,897,328 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $852,014,000 after acquiring an additional 341,911 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Gartner by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,852,820 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $835,826,000 after acquiring an additional 198,274 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gartner by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,208,914 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $545,353,000 after purchasing an additional 52,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Gartner by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 920,716 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $415,344,000 after purchasing an additional 143,556 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Gartner alerts:

Gartner Stock Performance

Shares of Gartner stock opened at $505.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $474.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $459.99. Gartner, Inc. has a 52 week low of $323.61 and a 52 week high of $509.15. The company has a market capitalization of $39.26 billion, a PE ratio of 50.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.32.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The information technology services provider reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.20. Gartner had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 142.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on IT shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Gartner from $510.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com lowered Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Gartner from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Gartner to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Gartner from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gartner has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $521.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Gartner

Insider Transactions at Gartner

In related news, Director Karen E. Dykstra sold 1,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.55, for a total value of $783,520.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,825 shares in the company, valued at $9,229,528.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director James C. Smith sold 2,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.15, for a total value of $1,064,319.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 572,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,130,813.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Karen E. Dykstra sold 1,683 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.55, for a total transaction of $783,520.65. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,825 shares in the company, valued at $9,229,528.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,626 shares of company stock valued at $15,145,217. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Gartner

(Free Report)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.