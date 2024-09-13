Achmea Investment Management B.V. Buys 3,237 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 51,127 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 3,237 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Garmin were worth $8,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Garmin by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,160 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Garmin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC bought a new position in Garmin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Garmin by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 165,009 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $20,486,000 after buying an additional 13,441 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Garmin by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 129,846 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $16,691,000 after acquiring an additional 10,621 shares during the last quarter. 73.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Garmin Price Performance

NYSE GRMN opened at $182.73 on Friday. Garmin Ltd. has a one year low of $99.61 and a one year high of $184.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.00.

Garmin Dividend Announcement

Garmin ( NYSE:GRMN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Garmin had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 17.09%. Garmin’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GRMN. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America lowered Garmin from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.83.

Insider Transactions at Garmin

In related news, insider Cheng-Wei Wang sold 10,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.16, for a total transaction of $1,781,343.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,257,359.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Garmin news, insider Cheng-Wei Wang sold 10,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.16, for a total transaction of $1,781,343.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,257,359.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Philip Straub sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.46, for a total transaction of $499,015.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 88,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,081,348.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,892 shares of company stock valued at $2,296,174 in the last 90 days. 19.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

