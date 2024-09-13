Achmea Investment Management B.V. Has $4.45 Million Stock Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lessened its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 39,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,959 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $4,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PLD. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. American Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Central Valley Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

Prologis Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PLD opened at $130.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.07. Prologis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.64 and a 1-year high of $137.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $124.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.96.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 36.37% and a return on equity of 4.88%. The business’s revenue was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.28%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CIO Joseph Ghazal sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.07, for a total value of $671,164.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 13,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,702,046.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on PLD. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Prologis from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Prologis from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Prologis from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.12.

Read Our Latest Report on Prologis

Prologis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.